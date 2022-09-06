Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $6.83 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in AutoZone by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 3.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in AutoZone by 10.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in AutoZone by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AZO traded up $16.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,137.19. 1,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,731. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,189.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,066.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,508.86 and a 52 week high of $2,362.24.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

