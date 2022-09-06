Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,119 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 953,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 304,032 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 155,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 76,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 39,343 shares in the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.00. 109,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,458. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.76. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 13.26%. Research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

