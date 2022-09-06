Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.6% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $1,231,791,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,695,000 after buying an additional 3,392,030 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 330.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,640 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,863 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of PG stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.23. The company had a trading volume of 108,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,725,487. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.24. The company has a market capitalization of $324.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35.
Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.82%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
