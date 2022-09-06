Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 16,870 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd cut its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,870 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies makes up about 1.9% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $14,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.89. 5,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,787. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

