Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 44,745 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,515 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 44,745 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 84.6% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 66.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of eBay to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.24.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,093. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 104.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.58.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. eBay’s payout ratio is 209.53%.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.