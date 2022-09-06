Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Trading 11% Higher

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) traded up 11% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.53. 1,431,499 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 15,333,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America upgraded Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Tellurian Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Institutional Trading of Tellurian

Tellurian Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TELL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 103,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 30,825 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,605,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,105,000 after buying an additional 106,898 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 34,822 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 828,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 232,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,219,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,838,000 after buying an additional 414,721 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

