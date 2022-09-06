Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Trading 11% Higher

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) traded up 11% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.53. 1,431,499 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 15,333,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America upgraded Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69.
Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.
