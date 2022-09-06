Tesco (LON:TSCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.14) price objective on the retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 350 ($4.23). Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TSCO. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 330 ($3.99) price target on Tesco in a report on Friday, June 17th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.87) price target on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($3.99) target price on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 310.83 ($3.76).

Shares of LON TSCO traded up GBX 6.33 ($0.08) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 255.93 ($3.09). 22,086,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,926,727. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 260.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 267.48. Tesco has a one year low of GBX 242.30 ($2.93) and a one year high of GBX 304.10 ($3.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £19.09 billion and a PE ratio of 1,347.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

