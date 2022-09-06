The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Lessened by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,087,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,262 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $67,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,247,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,438,000 after purchasing an additional 24,443 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,503,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,214,000 after purchasing an additional 223,845 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the first quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 65,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 747,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,339,000 after buying an additional 31,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.89. 168,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,414,875. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $267.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.26 and its 200-day moving average is $62.78.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

