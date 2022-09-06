The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €19.40 Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.40 ($19.80) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVK. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.50 ($21.94) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($19.39) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.
Evonik Industries Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of FRA EVK opened at €18.42 ($18.79) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €20.24 and a 200-day moving average price of €23.62. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($33.64).
Evonik Industries Company Profile
Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.
