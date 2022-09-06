The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.34-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $70.50 million-$72.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.77 million.
Separately, Barrington Research started coverage on The Hackett Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.
NASDAQ:HCKT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.18. 3,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,107. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.64.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 480.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,767 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.
