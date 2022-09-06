The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $458.79 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNTG. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens lowered shares of The Pennant Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.80.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The Pennant Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PNTG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.90. 1,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,454. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average of $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $45,651.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,961. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About The Pennant Group

(Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.