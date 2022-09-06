The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 86.40 ($1.04).
RTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.09) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on The Restaurant Group from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 65 ($0.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 47 ($0.57) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, July 11th.
The Restaurant Group Stock Up 5.7 %
RTN opened at GBX 43.60 ($0.53) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.68, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of £333.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80. The Restaurant Group has a one year low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 125.80 ($1.52).
Insider Activity
About The Restaurant Group
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
- Forget Bitcoin, Block’s Ecosystems are the Real Growth Drivers
- What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean For You?
- SPY vs. QQQ: Which ETF Wins in 2022?
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.