Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Shares Sold by First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,598,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,955 shares during the period. Tile Shop accounts for approximately 3.7% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.07% of Tile Shop worth $10,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTSH. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tile Shop in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tile Shop during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Tile Shop in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tile Shop in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTSH stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.87. 129,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,093. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89. The company has a market capitalization of $202.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Tile Shop ( OTCMKTS:TTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 10.80%.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

