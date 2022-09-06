Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Shares Down 1.7%

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.03 and last traded at C$8.05. 64,993 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 120,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.19.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TF shares. Laurentian dropped their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.23 target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 125.09, a quick ratio of 122.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$676.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.86.

Timbercreek Financial ( TSE:TF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$26.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$24.96 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Timbercreek Financial Corp. will post 0.7500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is 140.82%.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

