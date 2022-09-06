TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) is EAM Investors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

EAM Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 192.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 133,672 shares during the quarter. TimkenSteel comprises 0.8% of EAM Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.44% of TimkenSteel worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMST. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,888,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,209,000 after buying an additional 43,865 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in TimkenSteel by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on TimkenSteel from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of TMST traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,982. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $26.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.64. The firm has a market cap of $695.15 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.81.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.04). TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $415.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

