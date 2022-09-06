TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Shares Down 1.7%

TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT – Get Rating) dropped 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.99 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.99 ($0.05). Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.06 ($0.05).
TMT Investments Trading Down 1.7 %
The company has a market cap of £1.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.73.
About TMT Investments
TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, early stage, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.
