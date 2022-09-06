Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$103.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$90.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$99.28.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD opened at C$85.53 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$77.27 and a twelve month high of C$109.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$83.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$92.16. The firm has a market cap of C$155.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

