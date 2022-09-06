TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.77

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 5349 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

TPG RE Finance Trust Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 244.91, a current ratio of 244.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $682.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.77.

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG RE Finance Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.86%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 12,730 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

