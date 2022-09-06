Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) shot up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.97 and last traded at $20.89. 5,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 262,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TMCI. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Treace Medical Concepts Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -27.70 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.85.

Insider Activity

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.92%. The company had revenue of $29.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.71 million. On average, analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James T. Treace sold 20,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $282,586.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,315,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,866,282.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director James T. Treace sold 20,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $282,586.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,315,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,866,282.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel E. Owens sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,163 shares of company stock worth $4,506,287 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 78.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 4.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 220,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 4.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

