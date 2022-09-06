TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Shares Gap Down to $45.49

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.49, but opened at $43.64. TreeHouse Foods shares last traded at $42.51, with a volume of 8,579 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on THS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 68,245 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $3,331,720.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,795,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,112,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 502.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 29,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $661,000.

About TreeHouse Foods

(Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.