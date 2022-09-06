Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TCW shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of TSE TCW opened at C$3.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$836.42 million and a P/E ratio of 24.50. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$2.44 and a one year high of C$4.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Trican Well Service ( TSE:TCW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$152.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.27 million. Analysts forecast that Trican Well Service will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

