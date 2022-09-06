TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.40-$3.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion. TTEC also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.56-$0.65 EPS.

TTEC stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,401. TTEC has a 1 year low of $50.75 and a 1 year high of $112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.89.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. TTEC had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $604.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TTEC to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of TTEC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 23,670 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

