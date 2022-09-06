Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.00

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.03, with a volume of 175300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

Tudor Gold Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$198.60 million and a P/E ratio of -16.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tudor Gold Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Tudor Gold Company Profile

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, precious, and other base metals. The Company's flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of approximately 17,130 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia, Canada.

