Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,384 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.30% of Twilio worth $88,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Twilio by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,114,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in Twilio by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Twilio to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Twilio to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.20.

Twilio Price Performance

TWLO stock opened at $67.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.58. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.29 and a twelve month high of $373.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,812,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,211 shares in the company, valued at $13,420,815.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,148 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

