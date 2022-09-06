U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Cut by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 3.8% of Community Bank of Raymore’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $52,720,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 28,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 11,076 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 266,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,980,000 after acquiring an additional 22,555 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,315,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,838,000 after acquiring an additional 67,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

USB traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $44.96. 124,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,348,357. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

