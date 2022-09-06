UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) Trading 150% Higher

UMeWorld Limited (OTCMKTS:UMEWF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 150% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 200 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
UMeWorld Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.
About UMeWorld
UMeWorld Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an educational technology company with a focus on the K-12 education market in China. It offers UMFun, a cloud-based assessment and learning analytics platform that analyzes and adapts to a student's performance and personalizes the delivery of proprietary educational items in accordance with the student's learning needs.
