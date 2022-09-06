Unilever (NYSE:UL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale cut Unilever from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold.

NYSE:UL opened at $44.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.30. Unilever has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $55.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in Unilever by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Unilever by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Unilever by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in Unilever by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

