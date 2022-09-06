Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,137 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Union Pacific by 316.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $740,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,336 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 383.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $454,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,211 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1,083.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $191,136,000 after purchasing an additional 694,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $5.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.36. The company had a trading volume of 41,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,436. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.09.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

