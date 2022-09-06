Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Cut by Symmetry Investments LP

Symmetry Investments LP cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,041 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 14,959 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP traded up $3.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.98. The company had a trading volume of 21,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,436. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.83. The company has a market cap of $141.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. Barclays cut their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.09.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

