United Services Automobile Association Buys 196,373 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 678,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,373 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.7% of United Services Automobile Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $35,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.22. 464,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,955,124. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

