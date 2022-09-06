United Services Automobile Association Reduces Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 147,653 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $27,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.42. The company had a trading volume of 63,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,024. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.66. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $115.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

