United Services Automobile Association Sells 6,463 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,463 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $18,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,200. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.81 and its 200-day moving average is $107.94.

