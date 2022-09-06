Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.85

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.
Universal Entertainment Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29.
Universal Entertainment Company Profile
Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells Pachislot and Pachinko machines in Japan. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops Falcon X, a peripheral system for parlors; and Hot Stadium, a digital signage system, as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Entertainment (UETMF)
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
- Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released?
- Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
- Is There Value in Verizon Shares at These Levels?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.