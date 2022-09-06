USDJ Market Capitalization Achieves $14.83 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (USDJ) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last week, USDJ has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.83 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About USDJ

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST. USDJ’s official website is just.network.

Buying and Selling USDJ

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

