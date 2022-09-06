Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,702,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992,866 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.9% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sei Investments Co. owned about 1.33% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $1,426,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Bank OZK raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.43. 190,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,761,369. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average is $44.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.