Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,606,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 183,458 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $397,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 288,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,291,000 after buying an additional 20,869 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 90,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 28,467 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,947,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,310,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 7,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,183,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $602,595,000 after buying an additional 1,307,113 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $40.23. 110,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,752,479. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.48.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

