Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 4.2% of Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,473. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.06 and a 200-day moving average of $242.43. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.72.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.