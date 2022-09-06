Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Stake Increased by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 121.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $281,000. Cabana LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,082.3% during the first quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 31,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,254 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 253,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

BLV stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.91. 4,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,336. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.34 and a 52 week high of $106.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.43.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

