Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $66.08

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $66.08 and last traded at $66.08, with a volume of 44738 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.56.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.90.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 21,734.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,858,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813,317 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,272,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,493,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 452.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 993,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,915,000 after acquiring an additional 814,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,936,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,083,000 after acquiring an additional 599,441 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

