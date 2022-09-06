Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $66.08

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $66.08 and last traded at $66.08, with a volume of 44738 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.56.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.90.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.