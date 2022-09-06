Vanilla (VNL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $17,169.00

Vanilla (VNL) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One Vanilla coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vanilla has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vanilla has a market cap of $2.70 million and $17,169.00 worth of Vanilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00097331 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00031029 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00021999 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00260062 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Vanilla

Vanilla (CRYPTO:VNL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Whirlpool hashing algorithm. Vanilla’s total supply is 13,362,873 coins. Vanilla’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vanilla

According to CryptoCompare, “Vanillacoin is not a clone of Bitcoin or Peercoin, it was engineered from the ground up and is designed to be innovative and forward-thinking. It prevents eavesdropping and censorship and has security in mind. It also promotes decentralized and energy efficient network transactions at sub second speeds. The chosen algorithm is Whirlpool. The resulting hash consists of splitting384 bits of whirlpool digest and XORing them together in a way to form 256 bits of output. We will refer to this later as WhirlpoolX. The result is both energy efficient for mining and for the adoption of mobile devices later. Vanillacoin uses random ports at startup. This means your ISP doesn't know what you're doing just by monitoring your ports, like it can with bitcoin, peercoin or even darkcoin. All TCP network connections are secured using the Elliptic Curve Cryptography Cipher Suites for Transport Layer Security. So all your ISP sees is normal SSL traffic. Energy efficient – ideal to stake in the background of mobile devices/desktops and also for POW mining. Please check the downloads section for a preview on the iOS mobile wallet that uses almost 0% energy while staking. More news to come. Vanillacoin uses a Mulititer architecture design that enables it to scale better than any crypto based on a single tier architecture like Bitcoin. Single confirmation transactions on Vanillacoin make transaction of value even more seamless, transactions are almost instant, confirming in 1.5-3 minutes on average. This can be made possible and secure because of how the VNL clients and peers know about every transaction instead of how Bitcoin handles the mempool. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

