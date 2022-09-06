Velas (VLX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.90 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $87.05 million and $1.90 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0371 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000322 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000479 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003235 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 116% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00078446 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,347,395,112 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

