Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.41

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.41 and last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VCEL shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Vericel to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.94 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average is $30.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 102.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 43.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

