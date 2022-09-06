Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Up 4.8%

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $120.58 and last traded at $120.58. 1,639 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 121,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.07.

Veritiv Trading Up 4.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 41.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Veritiv by 1,106.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Veritiv by 1,390.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Veritiv during the first quarter worth $65,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Veritiv during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Veritiv during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

