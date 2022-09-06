Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.50-$21.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Veritiv Stock Up 5.0 %

Veritiv stock traded up $5.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.80. 11,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,163. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.74 and a 200 day moving average of $127.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.11. Veritiv has a 12-month low of $79.95 and a 12-month high of $161.10.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 3.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Veritiv will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Veritiv by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Veritiv by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Veritiv by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veritiv by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

