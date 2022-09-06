Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.50-$21.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Veritiv Stock Up 5.0 %
Veritiv stock traded up $5.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.80. 11,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,163. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.74 and a 200 day moving average of $127.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.11. Veritiv has a 12-month low of $79.95 and a 12-month high of $161.10.
Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 3.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Veritiv will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Veritiv
Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).
