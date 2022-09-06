Vident International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VIDI) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Vident International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VIDI – Get Rating) fell 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.45 and last traded at $21.49. 15,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 40,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

Vident International Equity Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average is $24.25.

Institutional Trading of Vident International Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIDI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vident International Equity Fund during the second quarter worth about $390,305,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vident International Equity Fund by 156.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 486,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 296,582 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vident International Equity Fund by 501.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 113,898 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vident International Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vident International Equity Fund by 158.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 25,915 shares in the last quarter.

