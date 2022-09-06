Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Increased by Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,791 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 3.7% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,496,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $892,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Visa by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 2,491 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on V shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Price Performance

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.38. The company had a trading volume of 135,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,341. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $375.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.11.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.