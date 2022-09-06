Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,896,080 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,263,124 shares during the period. Visa comprises 6.8% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.42% of Visa worth $1,751,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 341.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,886 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,724,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $382,487,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,348,981 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $299,287,000 after buying an additional 145,625 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 23,282 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rit Capital Partners PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Rit Capital Partners PLC now owns 100,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $22,231,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Price Performance

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.99 on Tuesday, reaching $199.75. 102,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,023,341. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The firm has a market cap of $377.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.77 and a 200-day moving average of $209.11.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.