Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Lowered by Barings LLC

Barings LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

Visa stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.95. 67,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,023,341. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $374.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.11.

Visa Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.