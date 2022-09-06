Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $440.00

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 440 ($5.32) and last traded at GBX 5.23 ($0.06), with a volume of 141 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.23 ($0.06).
Volta Finance Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.73. The company has a market capitalization of £1.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 15.49 and a current ratio of 15.70.
Volta Finance Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a €0.13 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Volta Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.67%.
Volta Finance Company Profile
Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.
