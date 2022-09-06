Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 2,070 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.21% of Tenable worth $13,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 9,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $449,667.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,239,701.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 9,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $449,667.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,239,701.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,589 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $66,293.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,542.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,495 shares of company stock worth $3,322,911 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Tenable from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tenable from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Tenable from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Tenable from $75.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.66. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.24 and a twelve month high of $63.61.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $164.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.47 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

